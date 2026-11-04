Free Assessments at Local Clinic

Wellbeing & Health MSK Clinics Ltd, at Earlsdon Park, 53-55 Butts Road, is offering 20 completely free musculoskeletal ultrasound assessments during the week commencing Monday 9 November 2026, to mark International Day of Radiology on 8 November.

The offer is aimed at adults experiencing persistent muscle, tendon or joint problems that have not improved as expected.

Each appointment will include a brief clinical assessment, a focused ultrasound examination where appropriate, an explanation of the findings and advice on possible next steps.

There is absolutely no charge or obligation to undergo any further treatment. Places are limited to 20 and will be offered subject to clinical suitability and appointment availability.

Residents interested in applying can contact the clinic through its website:

https://www.wellbeingandhealthmskclinics.co.uk/

Pictured below, the location of the clinic on Butts Road and physiotherapist Darren Carrott