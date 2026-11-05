Quiz Thanks Correction

Correction to Albany Club Quiz report for Pass the Smile for Ben on page 11 of the November edition. Due to a completely unintentional misunderstanding, the thank you list article should have read as follows:

*

A heartfelt thank you from the organiser to businesses and persons who donated prizes:

Albany Social Club and resident caterer Sammy, Albany Club Members Jayne, Rob and Sheila.

Beer Gonzo, Belgrade Theatre, Broomfield News, Cafe Bravo, City Arms, Coventry Blaze, Coventry RFC, Gemma at ‘her physio’, Hearsall Golf Club, Katie O (local artist), Myrtles, O’Tooles, (New) Old Clarence, Russell’s Garden Centre, Sear Grill House, Scott and Sarah Crowther, Smiths Garden Centre, The Wave and quiz supporters Chris, Steve and Wendy.

Special thanks to Ailsa, Alayna, Alitia and Jan for expert raffle admin; plus Earlsdon Primary School for the loan of their tombola.